Two arrested as weapons and £4,000 worth of drugs seized from property in Dudley

Two men in their 20s have been arrested after the drugs bust

Heroin and cocaine worth about £4,000 were seized from a home in Kates Hill, along with cash and weapons.

Dudley Police said: "We've charged two alleged drugs dealers and got a haul of cocaine and heroin off our streets after officers executed a warrant in Dudley.

"During the raid at a home in Kates Hill [on Tuesday] morning officers seized what we believe is cocaine and heroin worth about £4,000.

"Cash and weapons were also recovered which along with the suspected drugs will be forensically analysed as enquiries continue.