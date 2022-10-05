Notification Settings

Two arrested as weapons and £4,000 worth of drugs seized from property in Dudley

By Eleanor LawsonPublished:

Two men in their 20s have been charged with supplying Class A drugs after a bust in Dudley.

Heroin and cocaine worth about £4,000 were seized from a home in Kates Hill, along with cash and weapons.

Dudley Police said: "We've charged two alleged drugs dealers and got a haul of cocaine and heroin off our streets after officers executed a warrant in Dudley.

"During the raid at a home in Kates Hill [on Tuesday] morning officers seized what we believe is cocaine and heroin worth about £4,000.

"Cash and weapons were also recovered which along with the suspected drugs will be forensically analysed as enquiries continue.

"Two men in their 20s were charged with supplying heroin and cocaine and remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (October 5)."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

