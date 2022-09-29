Wolverhampton man given longer prison sentence after 'harrowing' rape of teenager

Matthew Grant violently raped a 16-year-old girl in Wolverhampton

Matthew Grant, 35, from Carder Crescent in Bilston, repeatedly raped the teenage victim in Wolverhampton as well as subjecting her to violent assaults that included punches, throwing her against a wall and strangling her.

Over the course of the rapes and assault the victim suffered a perforated ear drum and sustained heavy bruising all over her body.

On July 5, 2022, Grant was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment at Wolverhampton Crown Court for offences including six counts of rape and a count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Following the sentencing, Grant’s sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

On September 29, the Court found Grant’s original sentence to be unduly lenient, and he was ordered to serve a new sentence of 13 years’ imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, HM Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson MP said: “This was a harrowing case of rape which has left the victim with lasting psychological damage.