Just yesterday a murder investigation was launched after a man was found stabbed in a road in Birmingham in the early hours of the morning.

Police were alerted by paramedics who were treating a man with stab wounds in Stratford Road, at the junction of Priestley Road in Sparkbrook, at around 12.50am.

The man, who was believed to be in his 40s but remains unidentified, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

A 45-year-old man is currently in custody on suspicion of murder.

Three men in their 30s and another man in his 20s were also arrested on suspicion of murder - but one has been released without charge and three others have been released under investigation.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, from Force CID, said: “We are still trying to piece together what happened in the early hours of this morning.

“Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting log 101 of September 26, or contact the force via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk.

“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in or around the area, in particular if anyone has any dash-cam footage that captures the incident, to get in touch.

“Part of Stratford Road has been cordoned off while a thorough forensic search is carried out; with detectives also examining CCTV in the area.”

This is the third tragedy to befall the city within nine days, after the murders of Richard Hopley and Andrew Gardner.

Richard Hopley

Richard Hopley is one of three men fatally stabbed in Birmingham in just over a week

43-year-old Richard Hopley was found stabbed in a car which had crashed in Metchley Lane, near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, just after 3pm last Thursday.

His parents said he was “a much loved son and only child, dearly loved by his Mum and Dad".

"We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated," they said in a tribute.

West Midlands Police says its investigation continues "at pace" as officers try to understand what happened to Mr Hopley.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from the force homicide team, said: “We’ve collected and are reviewing hours of CCTV to help build a picture of what happened on Thursday afternoon. We’ve also spoken to various witnesses and people in the area.

“We’ve had a great response from people in the area for which we are grateful, and I continue to urge anyone who saw anything to contact us.

“We are working through the evidence, to produce a timeline of events, leading up to the collision of the car Richard was travelling in and a stationary vehicle.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance and patience for the disruption caused in the local area as a result of the scene examination."

DI Mahon added: “We are still trying to trace a man seen leaving the scene of the collision. He is described as an Asian male and wearing white sweatshirt and white tracksuit bottoms.

“Richard’s family are devastated, we need your help to find those responsible for this desperately sad act.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police, quoting log 2423 of 22 September, via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or by calling 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Andrew Gardner

Andrew Gardner died after being stabbed in Handsworth

41-year-old Andrew Gardner died in hospital on the evening of Sunday, September 18 - the first of the three tragic incidents.

He was stabbed just after 7.15pm on Alexandra Road in Handsworth, and a post-mortem found he died of a single stab wound.

Lesean Williams, aged 19, has since been charged with the murder of Andrew Gardner and has appeared before Birmingham magistrates.

Andrew’s family have paid tribute to their ‘caring, loving son, father, brother and uncle’ last week, saying: “His passing will leave a big hole in our lives, but he will be forever in our hearts.”

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from the homicide unit at West Midlands Police, said: “We continue to support Andrew’s family in their time of grief.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has camera phone or dash cam footage should contact West Midlands Police via live chat on its website, quoting log 3200 of 18/9.