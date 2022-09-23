Richard Beaman, aged 55, pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Barbara Gwilt by careless driving in Bridgnorth town centre on September 10 last year.

Beaman, of Church Street, Broseley, is accused of causing 92-year-old Mrs Gwilt's death while driving a silver Land Rover Defender in Old Smithfield.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that the prosecution have been reviewing video footage of the crash.