Man accused of causing pensioner's death in Bridgnorth road smash to face trial

By Nick HumphreysWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man accused of causing the death of a woman in a road smash will face trial next year.

Richard Beaman, aged 55, pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Barbara Gwilt by careless driving in Bridgnorth town centre on September 10 last year.

Beaman, of Church Street, Broseley, is accused of causing 92-year-old Mrs Gwilt's death while driving a silver Land Rover Defender in Old Smithfield.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that the prosecution have been reviewing video footage of the crash.

The case will next be mentioned in court on January 27 next year, and the trial will take place the week commencing July 17. It is estimated to last four days.

