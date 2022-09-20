Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man jailed for three years after officers witness cocaine exchange

By Lisa O'BrienCannockCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been jailed for drug offences after officers witnessed him dealing cocaine in Cannock.

Thomas Burks
Thomas Burks

Thomas Burks, of Maycroft Close, Pye Green, Cannock, was sentenced to three-years behind bars at Stafford Crown Court.

The 31-year-old admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

The court heard how proactive officers saw Burks hand over a package to a car on Station Road, Hednesford, on February 8 this year.

Officers detained Burks and searched his bag, where they found £955 in cash, cocaine, cannabis, snap seal bags and a burner phone.

After examining the packages, forensic officers confirmed a total of 4.26 grams of cocaine had been split into separate deal bags, with 1.73 grams of cannabis also found.

The drugs were estimated to be worth a combined value of nearly £550.

Speaking of the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, said: “I am happy with this outcome which reflects some effective proactive policing and another criminal brought to justice.

“Burks was intent on distributing harmful substances in our communities for his own criminal gain and has been rightfully apprehended for his actions.”

Crime
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News