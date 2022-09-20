Thomas Burks

Thomas Burks, of Maycroft Close, Pye Green, Cannock, was sentenced to three-years behind bars at Stafford Crown Court.

The 31-year-old admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

The court heard how proactive officers saw Burks hand over a package to a car on Station Road, Hednesford, on February 8 this year.

Officers detained Burks and searched his bag, where they found £955 in cash, cocaine, cannabis, snap seal bags and a burner phone.

After examining the packages, forensic officers confirmed a total of 4.26 grams of cocaine had been split into separate deal bags, with 1.73 grams of cannabis also found.

The drugs were estimated to be worth a combined value of nearly £550.

Speaking of the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, said: “I am happy with this outcome which reflects some effective proactive policing and another criminal brought to justice.