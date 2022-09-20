Thomas Burks, of Maycroft Close, Pye Green, Cannock, was sentenced to three-years behind bars at Stafford Crown Court.
The 31-year-old admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.
The court heard how proactive officers saw Burks hand over a package to a car on Station Road, Hednesford, on February 8 this year.
Officers detained Burks and searched his bag, where they found £955 in cash, cocaine, cannabis, snap seal bags and a burner phone.
After examining the packages, forensic officers confirmed a total of 4.26 grams of cocaine had been split into separate deal bags, with 1.73 grams of cannabis also found.
The drugs were estimated to be worth a combined value of nearly £550.
Speaking of the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, said: “I am happy with this outcome which reflects some effective proactive policing and another criminal brought to justice.
“Burks was intent on distributing harmful substances in our communities for his own criminal gain and has been rightfully apprehended for his actions.”