Special event held in honour of police puppy walkers, fosterers and volunteers

West Midlands Police hosted its annual BBQ to say thank you to all its puppy walkers, fosterers and volunteers

West Midlands Police hosted its annual barbecue to thank the group, and around 150 volunteers attended the event last Saturday.

West Midlands Police hosted its annual BBQ to say thank you to all its puppy walkers, fosterers and volunteers

Other teams from around the police force also came by to say thanks and demonstrated some of the work of the dogs and their handlers.

Inspector Leanne Chapman, from the dog unit, said: “It was a fantastic day where we got to say thank you to our wonderful volunteers.

A police dog

“Without them we wouldn’t have the amazing police dogs we have.

“The day gave us the opportunity to show them how the foundations they give the dogs transforms them into police dogs.

West Midlands Police hosted its annual BBQ to say thank you to all its puppy walkers, fosterers and volunteers