Have you seen this woman? Appeal after passenger spat at Birmingham conductor for missing train

Police want to speak to this woman

A police investigation has been launched following the incident which happened at Snow Hill Railway Station, in Birmingham.

Officers have now released an image taken from closed circuit cameras of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the matter.

The incident happened shortly before 7.30am on August 11 and related to a woman whom had been outside the station smoking a cigarette before entering to board a train, but its doors had already closed when she got on the platform.

British Transport Police said a train conductor told the woman she was too late, and the woman responded by being verbally abusive before spitting at the conductor.

The woman suspected of being abusive then remained on the platform before boarding the next train at just after 7.30am.

Officers believe the woman in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.