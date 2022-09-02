Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton men charged after Lichfield burglary

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

Two men from Wolverhampton have been charged following a burglary in Lichfield yesterday.

Police were called to a business off Conduit Street. Photo: Google
Police were called to a business off Conduit Street. Photo: Google

Aaron Humpage, aged 30, of Temple Street, Bilston, has been charged with burglary with intent to steal.

Steven Garner, aged 45, of Cherrywood Green, Wolverhampton, has been charged with burglary with intent to steal and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

The two men were arrested yesterday after police were called to a business off Conduit Street just after 1am, where officers found debris and empty cash bags on the floor.

Two men had been seen getting into a black BMW following the theft.

Officers then stopped a black BMW at around 2.40am on Penmire Grove, Walsall, and seized an axe, screwdriver and gloves.

Both men are due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre later today (Friday September 2).

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Lichfield
Staffordshire
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News