Wolverhampton men charged after Lichfield burglary

Police were called to a business off Conduit Street. Photo: Google

Aaron Humpage, aged 30, of Temple Street, Bilston, has been charged with burglary with intent to steal.

Steven Garner, aged 45, of Cherrywood Green, Wolverhampton, has been charged with burglary with intent to steal and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

The two men were arrested yesterday after police were called to a business off Conduit Street just after 1am, where officers found debris and empty cash bags on the floor.

Two men had been seen getting into a black BMW following the theft.

Officers then stopped a black BMW at around 2.40am on Penmire Grove, Walsall, and seized an axe, screwdriver and gloves.