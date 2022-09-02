Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two men scam Walsall pensioner out of £200 pretending to be garden workers

By Lauren HillWalsallCrimePublished:

A pair of impostors scammed a 94-year-old Walsall woman out of £200 by posing as garden landscapers, her daughter said in a warning to other vulnerable elderly people.

Arriving in a silver pick-up, the suspected conmen let themselves in to the woman's house after coming through the side gate at around 10.30am on Wednesday, telling her they were working on a plot of land near her garden, and needed to hire a skip.

She described the eldest of the pair introducing himself as 'Steve', and said that both showed her fake ID badges.

Now her daughter, Marilyn Sambrook, wants to warn others.

Describing the incident, Marilyn said: "My mum lives on her own and is fully independent. There's a patch of land near her garden which belongs to neighbours, who are good people and maintain the land extremely well, they have it well protected, fenced and gated off.

"The men must have seen this land from the road, thought it was easy pickings, and took advantage of that. They pretended that they were going to be doing some work on it and replace the fencing, which they needed a skip for.

"They said all they needed my mum to do was pay £200 for a skip, and she believed them. While they were talking to her, one of them even went over and pulled on a branch to try and make it more believable.

"These people are very clever, and as you get older you might get more gullible to these things. They even had lanyards on, and were complimenting her on how clean her house is."

Marilyn is warning others to lock their gates and doors.

"These people will travel around, I'm sure they will visit Aldridge, Great Barr, Walsall, even Streetly and target vulnerable people."

Mrs Wills was not injured during the incident, but her daughter worries it 'could have been a lot worse.'

The police have been approached for comment.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News