Police hunting two men over theft of two TV sets and bottles of alcohol

Police wish to speak with these men

The items were taken between 2pm and 3:30pm on August 15 from a residential property on Camp Hill Road, Swindon, near Dudley.

Police have now released a CCTV still image of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Both men are believed to have left the scene in a silver Audi A5 in the direction of Swindon High Street.

One of the offenders is described as white and was wearing a white top with a black baseball cap.

The second man, also described as white, was wearing a dark blue top with a camouflage baseball cap.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 508 of 15 August.