Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police hunting two men over theft of two TV sets and bottles of alcohol

By Nathan RoweDudleyCrimePublished:

Police are hunting two men in connection with a theft that saw two TV sets and bottles of alcohol stolen.

Police wish to speak with these men
Police wish to speak with these men

The items were taken between 2pm and 3:30pm on August 15 from a residential property on Camp Hill Road, Swindon, near Dudley.

Police have now released a CCTV still image of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Both men are believed to have left the scene in a silver Audi A5 in the direction of Swindon High Street.

One of the offenders is described as white and was wearing a white top with a black baseball cap.

The second man, also described as white, was wearing a dark blue top with a camouflage baseball cap.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 508 of 15 August.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News