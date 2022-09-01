Notification Settings

'Stolen' Ford Focus rams police before driving towards oncoming traffic to escape officers

By Lauren HillSouth StaffordshireCrimePublished:

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment the driver of a suspected stolen car rammed police officers trying to box them in before making their escape.

The suspected stolen car was driven towards oncoming traffic. Image: @RoadPolicing

Video from a patrol car has been released by Staffordshire Police's Roads Policing Unit, showing the moment the suspect forced oncoming motorists to drive up a verge in order to avoid a head-on crash.

The footage shows a patrol car pulling up alongside a blue Ford Focus as it approaches a queue of traffic at roadworks on Broad Lane at Essington.

The driver of the Focus then hits the police car before mounting the pavement and driving past the line of stationary traffic, before cutting across the front of the queue and speeding towards cars coming the other way at the scene of the roadworks.

Multiple drivers can then be seen trying to get out of the way, mounting the grass verge in a bid to avoid the Ford Focus which ploughs through roadwork barriers, leaving them strewn across the road.

In a post on social media, the Roads Policing Unit said the vehicle was "lost due to the dangerous driving".

Responding to a post, officers added: "We got bulked by all the road cones blocking our path unfortunately."

Crime
News
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
