Vandals smash window and attempt to set fire to lawnmower in latest attack on adventure centre

Sycamore Adventure Cafe

The latest break-in at Sycamore Adventure in Dudley saw vandals smash the cafe window at the centre in order to gain access to the building.

Those responsible also attempted to set fire to a lawnmower used for maintenance of the outdoor area.

The centre's alarm went off and deterred the vandals from causing further damage this time round, however back on August 10, wooden panels were destroyed, fencing was cut through and the wheels of pedal go-karts were damaged.

Go-kart wheels were damage in a previous attack

The centre offers youngsters, whatever their ability, the opportunity to experience indoor and outdoor play.

Donna Haddock, volunteer at Sycamore Adventure, speaking on the latest incident which happened on the evening of August 15, said: "This time they gained access to the building through the cafe window.

"They gained access to the outdoor area again that had been temporarily repaired from the previous break-in while we await materials to make it fully secure and tried to set fire to the lawnmower.

"This is just so heartbreaking for staff, volunteers, for it to happen two weeks in a row.

"Sycamore is more than just a job to everyone who works there, it takes a piece of your heart."

The priority of the centre now is to shore up their protection, including CCTV and reinforced doors.

A GoFundMe page set up following the attack on August 10 is still open and has seen £2,290 raised.

Donna said: "We have received so many donations which will help tremendously.

"We received a donation of £300 store credit from Wickes and £500 from The Daniel Parsons Trust.

"We are back up and running now and are working on improving our security.

"I am gobsmacked at the amount of money and thankful to all those who have helped

"What our plan is going forward is to replace the go-karts damaged which we are pricing up they are around £400 to £500 each."