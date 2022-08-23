Notification Settings

Men arrested after police uncovered suspected Smethwick chop shop released pending further investigation

By Lisa O'BrienSmethwickCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two men who were arrested after a suspected chop shop was found in the Black Country have been released pending further investigation.

Pictures inside the building

West Midlands Police executed a warrant at a garage in Rolfe Street, Smethwick on August 11.

Police said that officers found a dismantled van and seized a number of items, the majority believed to be stolen engine parts.

Two men, aged 21 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and have now been released pending further investigation.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: "We executed an emergency warrant at a garage on Rolfe Street, Smethwick on 11 August after a van which was stolen on Island Green Road was tracked to the site.

"Officers found the van dismantled on site and seized a number of items, the majority believed to be stolen engine parts.

"We arrested two men, aged 21 and 25, at the site on suspicion of handling stolen goods. They have been released pending further investigation.

"If you’ve got information that could help with this case, please get in touch via 101 or live chat on our website quoting crime number 20/719020/22. You can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

