Men arrested after police uncovered suspected Smethwick chop shop released pending further investigation

Pictures inside the building

West Midlands Police executed a warrant at a garage in Rolfe Street, Smethwick on August 11.

Police said that officers found a dismantled van and seized a number of items, the majority believed to be stolen engine parts.

Two men, aged 21 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and have now been released pending further investigation.

