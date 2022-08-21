Police swoop on park to arrest man after sexual assault report

Arrow Valley Lake is a Redditch beauty spot

Inspector Richard Field, from North Worcestershire Police, said: "A victim reported a male who inappropriate touched the victim while they were walking around the Arrow Valley Lake. The whole team dropped everything to assist leading to an early arrest.

"I can confirm that a 22-year-old male has been charged with sexual touching and placed on bail to attend court. Offences like this are rare but do occur. I'm proud of the team work to get to this point. Sexual violence against women will not be tolerated."

He added: "A theme from overnight is domestic abuse and in particular violence against women. This will never be acceptable; as Duty Inspector I have a role in reviewing bail conditions and/or Domestic Violence Prevention Notices (DVPN). The team working hard to seek justice for DA victims."

North Worcestershire Police tweeted: "Officers quickly deployed to this incident in #Redditch this morning and led to the arrest of the suspect.