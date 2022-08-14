Notification Settings

Driver arrested after police stop car travelling wrong way up motorway slip road in Staffordshire

By Lisa O'Brien

A driver has been arrested after police stopped a car driving the wrong way up a motorway slip road.

The vehicle stopped by police. Photo: @CMPG
The Central Motorway Police Group said the vehicle was driving the wrong way up the entry slip road at junction 12 of the M6, near Gailey.

The driver was arrested after being breathalysed and being found to be more than three times the legal drink-drive limit, police said.

In a post on Twitter on Sunday morning, CMPG said: "We've had a shock this morning!

"This vehicle was driving the wrong way up the entry slip road at J12 M6, head on towards OT21.

"Thankfully they stopped before we hit them! Driver arrested, blowing over 3 times legal limit at the roadside."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

