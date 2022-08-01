Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Porsche Boxster stolen from property in Brierley Hill

By Nathan RoweCrimePublished:

Police are hunting a man in connection with the theft of a silver Porsche Boxster.

Police wish to speak to this man
Police wish to speak to this man

The sports car was taken from a property on Woods Lane, Brierley Hill, at 6.15pm on July 26.

Police have now released an image of a white man, dressed in blue and wearing a black baseball cap, who they wish to speak to in connection with the theft.

A spokesperson for Dudley Police said: "We would like to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a silver Porsche Boxter on Woods Lane, Dudley, at 6.15pm on July 26.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/676669/22."

Crime
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News