Porsche Boxster stolen from property in Brierley Hill

Police wish to speak to this man

The sports car was taken from a property on Woods Lane, Brierley Hill, at 6.15pm on July 26.

Police have now released an image of a white man, dressed in blue and wearing a black baseball cap, who they wish to speak to in connection with the theft.

A spokesperson for Dudley Police said: "We would like to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a silver Porsche Boxter on Woods Lane, Dudley, at 6.15pm on July 26.