Shocking CCTV shows man posing as Amazon delivery driver before allegedly burgling home

Footage on TikTok shows a man climbing a side wall of the house

Footage has been circulating on social media showing a man wearing what appears to be an Amazon uniform with his face covered, walking onto a driveway, climbing a wall before he allegedly entered the property.

The video, which has over 14,000 views on TikTok, alleges that cash and gold were taken from the house before he was disturbed and made his exit in a grey car with an accomplice.

Details on the video allege that the burglary took place on Friday, July 8 at approx 10.30am, in Redhouse Street.

West Midlands Police said: "We're actively investigating this crime."