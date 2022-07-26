Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shocking CCTV shows man posing as Amazon delivery driver before allegedly burgling home

By Sunil MiddaWalsallCrimePublished:

Police are investigating after a man allegedly posed as an Amazon delivery driver to break into a home in Walsall.

Footage on TikTok shows a man climbing a side wall of the house
Footage on TikTok shows a man climbing a side wall of the house

Footage has been circulating on social media showing a man wearing what appears to be an Amazon uniform with his face covered, walking onto a driveway, climbing a wall before he allegedly entered the property.

The video, which has over 14,000 views on TikTok, alleges that cash and gold were taken from the house before he was disturbed and made his exit in a grey car with an accomplice.

Details on the video allege that the burglary took place on Friday, July 8 at approx 10.30am, in Redhouse Street.

Footage on TikTok shows a man dressed in an Amazon uniform

West Midlands Police said: "We're actively investigating this crime."

Anyone with information can call 101 referencing crime reference: 20/624384/22

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News