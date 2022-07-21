Second man in court on attempted murder charge over Dudley petrol station blaze

The Texaco petrol station on Himley Road. Photo: SnapperSK

A 20-year-old man suffered serious burns during the car fire on the forecourt of the Texaco garage in Himley Road, Gornal Wood, at around 7pm on June 2 .

Grant Thomas, aged 30, of Lower Gornal, appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday. He was granted conditional bail.

Thomas is banned from speaking to his co-accused, Stephen Burden, 30, of Wilkinson Road, in Moxley, Darlaston, and has to stay away from the Texaco garage.

Magistrates told Thomas he will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.