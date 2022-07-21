Notification Settings

Second man in court on attempted murder charge over Dudley petrol station blaze

By Adam SmithDarlastonCrimePublished:

A second man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder over a fire at a Dudley petrol station that left a man seriously injured.

The Texaco petrol station on Himley Road. Photo: SnapperSK
A 20-year-old man suffered serious burns during the car fire on the forecourt of the Texaco garage in Himley Road, Gornal Wood, at around 7pm on June 2 .

Grant Thomas, aged 30, of Lower Gornal, appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday. He was granted conditional bail.

Thomas is banned from speaking to his co-accused, Stephen Burden, 30, of Wilkinson Road, in Moxley, Darlaston, and has to stay away from the Texaco garage.

Magistrates told Thomas he will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

Burden appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this month, also charged with attempted murder. He was remanded in custody until July 25.

