Female constables make up almost half of new Staffordshire police recruits

Colin Mattinson, Elliott Sharrard-Williams, Emily McCormick with Chief Constable Chris Noble

The force is hoping to attract up to 200 new officers by next spring and recently rolled out its new local policing model in a bid to address issues including, morale, staff retention and case investigations following a damning report.

However, its interim enabling services director John Bloomer said the despite challenges of the job, the number of constables leaving before retirement age has remained low in the force.

By next year the force is hoping to have close to 1,950 officers – up from 1,567 in March 2019. While a review of the force’s operating model was launched last summer following concerns it had become outdated.

Mr Bloomer said: “Police officers work under incredibly challenging circumstances, dealing with difficult situations on a daily basis and, of course, it doesn’t suit everyone. As with all careers, some people move on rather than enjoying a lifelong career in policing, but the numbers of people leaving before retirement age is relatively low.

“The number of student officers leaving the force has dropped significantly since the introduction of the Policing Education Qualifications Framework - a professional training framework - in 2019, compared to previous years.

"All new officers complete a well-structured programme of learning and development and as they progress through their probationary period, and as they become qualified, rates of pay increase over time.

"We also encourage officers to seek promotion in an effort to further develop skilled staff who may otherwise consider leaving the organisation with superb transferable skills gained on the job.

“Staffordshire Police has seen more women joining the ranks – with female officers accounting for almost 50 per cent of joiners in recent months.”

Changes being introduced since the review and a report by the Constabulary Inspectorate which found “serious concerns” about the force’s call handling and ineffective investigations, include seven new area local policing teams each with a dedicated chief inspector, inspector, response constables and PCSOs - up from three response teams previously covering the whole county including Stoke-on-Trent.

Phil Jones, of the Police Federation of England & Wales, said: "Staffordshire Police Federation welcome the changes in the new policing model. The Chief Constable Chris Noble is committed to reviewing the force and we now have officers working more closely with colleagues and within their communities.