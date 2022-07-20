Man seen with trousers down at National Trust property in Shropshire

Police have been on patrol at National Trust property Dudmaston Hall, near Bridgnorth, after the man was seen in the grounds after closing time.

Broseley and Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team said on social media: "On patrol with Bridgnorth Cops at Dudmaston Hall after reports of anti-social behaviour in the area. An unidentified male in his 60s has been seen walking in the grounds after closing time and on one occasion he had his trousers down."