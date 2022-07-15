Grange Ln - Google Maps

Officers from Staffordshire police are now appealing for information after the fuel, worth approximately £750, was taken from the site on Grange Lane.

Shortly after 2pm on Monday, police received reports that roughly 200 litres of petrol had been stolen.

Offenders are believed to have forced entry into the site at some point overnight on July 8.

Officers now wish to speak with any witnesses or those who may have CCTV footage covering the area.

Chief Inspector Giles Parsons, force lead for business crime, said: "Thefts such as these can have serious implications on the livelihoods of those involved.

"Businesses can look to deter opportunists by ensuring their premises is covered by CCTV and valuables are secured where possible."