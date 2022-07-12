16-year-old charged with assault in connection with Walsall McDonald's stabbing

Police at the scene of the incident at McDonald's. Photo: SnapperSK

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries believed not to be life-threatening after the incident in Wisemore, which happened just before 8.10pm.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and has subsequently been charged with assault.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've charged a 16-year-old boy with assault after a man was stabbed following disorder in Wisemore, Walsall, on Sunday evening.