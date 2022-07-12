Notification Settings

16-year-old charged with assault in connection with Walsall McDonald's stabbing

By Nathan Rowe

A 16-year-old has been charged with assault after a man was stabbed at a Walsall McDonald's on Sunday.

Police at the scene of the incident at McDonald's. Photo: SnapperSK
A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries believed not to be life-threatening after the incident in Wisemore, which happened just before 8.10pm.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and has subsequently been charged with assault.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've charged a 16-year-old boy with assault after a man was stabbed following disorder in Wisemore, Walsall, on Sunday evening.

"The boy - who legally can't be named due to his age – appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

