£1 million cannabis farm found in former Secret Garden bar in Kidderminster

The £1 million cannabis farm was discovered in Kidderminster

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remain in custody after the aptly named former bar on New Road was raided by police at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Officers with a warrant gained entry through a myriad of doors to discover that business was 'blooming’ at the former venue.

The venue was set up for various stages of cannabis growth from mature plants to a nursery area and a drying room for buds.

Early estimations suggest there were approximately 500 plants, which would yield an estimated £1 million.