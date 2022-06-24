Man manages to flee after being held up at knifepoint in Staffordshire

Police are appealing for information following the attempted robbery on Monday.

The victim said he was approached by a man and a woman whilst walking in an alleyway between Pinfold Hill and Lincoln Croft, Shenstone at around 5pm.

The male offender then threatened the victim and demanded his mobile phone.

The victim managed to run away from the scene in possession of his belongings and was not injured.

Both suspects are believed to have left the area on foot in the direction of Lincoln Croft and may have later travelled to Birmingham by train.

The man is described as white, in his mid-20s, approximately 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with cropped ginger hair and a beard.

He was wearing a black short sleeved t-shirt with orange and yellow stars on the front with a rainbow effect underneath the left arm, plain jeans and dark brown boots.

He also had tattoos across his fingers on his right hand.

The woman is described as white, in her 20s, approximately 5ft 4in tall, of a stocky build with light brown collar length hair.

She was wearing a blue denim jacket with a plain white t-shirt underneath and pale blue jeans with slits across both legs.

Police are urging nearby residents to review their CCTV to check whether the suspects were captured in the area leading up to the incident.

Anyone with any information should contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 556 of June 20.