Ex-West Mercia Police officer denies sexually assaulting two women

Wyre ForestCrimePublished:

A former West Mercia Police officer has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting two women while on duty.

Oliver Dines, who was a serving police constable, is accused of two counts of sexual assault by touching following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The 31-year-old is alleged to have committed the offences in October and November 2020 in Herefordshire.

The charges relate to two women he met through the course of his duties, the IOPC said.

The watchdog's investigation began in December 2020 following a referral from West Mercia Police concerning Dines' alleged conduct.

Dines, from Hereford, was granted unconditional bail before appearing at Worcester Crown Court on July 20.

