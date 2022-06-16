Notification Settings

Man admits to driving dangerously along Black Country streets

By Deborah Hardiman

A man who was pursued by officers along Black Country streets has admitted driving dangerously.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Wolverhampton Crown Court

Ashley Wilkins, 26, was at the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa driven along several Wednesbury streets including in Friar Park, Walsall Road and Park Lane on July 26, 2019.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday he pleaded guilty to an offence each of dangerous driving, criminal damage, diving without insurance, driving not in accordance with a licence. He also admitted failing to attend court on September 6.

The case related to an incident during which a West Midlands Police patrol car was damaged.

Judge Jonathan Salmon adjourned the matter for reports. Wilkins, of Abberley Street, Dudley, was remanded in custody until July 8.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

