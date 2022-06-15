Reports of rape surge in past two years in West Midlands, figures show

Figures from West Midlands Police show 4,451 alleged rapes were reported to the police force last year, compared to 2,897 in 2019.

More than 11,500 reports of rape were recorded by the authority between the start of 2019 and March 31 this year, but the figures also show that only a small number resulted in a charge or summons.

'Evidential difficulties' prevented further action in some cases, including the victim not offering support – with that reason affecting the outcome of more than 4,500 cases.

Other problems involved no suspect being identified, while in a small number of cases the suspect was below the age of criminal responsibility, was too ill to prosecute or the alleged offender had died.

In 1,177 cases, the outcome was left 'blank'.

The figures, released under a freedom of information request, also show that the age of the victims ranged from nought to 94.

The National Police Chief’s Council has recently launched a framework which aims to deliver a fundamental shift in priority of violence against women and girls, and to give victims a consistently high standard of service across all police forces.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "This is something we fully support as we continue to do all we can to take action that makes women and girls safer, and bring perpetrators to justice.

"We don’t underestimate the impact of being a rape victim and we’re working closely with the CPS on a joint action plan to deliver improvements.

"We are continuing to strive to give victims confidence to come forward in the knowledge we’ll pursue prosecution action every time we can.

"Together with the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner we recently launched a campaign asking men to be upstanders for women’s safety, not a bystander to intimidation and violence.

"We’ve also raised awareness of the ‘Ask for Angela’ scheme – where any woman who feels uncomfortable on a night out can get help from the bar or club she is in by discreetly asking staff for ‘Angela’.

"This work forms part of our overall Safer Streets campaign.

"This includes police operations to spot and deal with potential male perpetrators, better education for young men on respecting women and girls and work with partners to make practical improvements to our streets including lighting and CCTV.

"We’ve also launched a website where you can report areas where you don’t feel safe. These reports will help us work with partners to make it safer for you."

The website can be found at police.uk/streetsafe