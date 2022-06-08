Almost 200 cannabis plants seized from Wolverhampton house

Police found the plants on Monday evening at an address on Central Avenue, in Bilston.

Neighbours of the property reported seeing officers transporting the plants into a van throughout the evening.

Police say the cannabis farm has now been dismantled and enquiries are ongoing.

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said they had been suspicious of the goings on at the property for some time.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We found almost 200 cannabis plants at an address in Central Avenue, Wolverhampton, on Monday evening.