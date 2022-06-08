Notification Settings

Almost 200 cannabis plants seized from Wolverhampton house

By Nathan Rowe

Almost 200 cannabis plants have been seized from a house in Wolverhampton.

Police found the plants on Monday evening at an address on Central Avenue, in Bilston.

Neighbours of the property reported seeing officers transporting the plants into a van throughout the evening.

Police say the cannabis farm has now been dismantled and enquiries are ongoing.

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said they had been suspicious of the goings on at the property for some time.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We found almost 200 cannabis plants at an address in Central Avenue, Wolverhampton, on Monday evening.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/311420/22."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

