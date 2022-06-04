Two cars seized, Class A and B drugs confiscated and arrests made by eagle-eyed police patrols

This car go stopped by Dudley Police

South Staffordshire Police officers pulled over the car in Joeys Lane, Bilbrook last night (Friday) and quizzed the three occupants.

Officers arrested the man in connection with the burglary and then seized the untaxed car from the driver.

We have attended Joeys Lane Bilbrook near to the tip. Three males were stopped nearby & details were obtained. One has been arrested for burglary in West Midlands Police force area. Their vehicle also had no tax so will also be coming with us! Great work Sgt Evans/PC Redfern pic.twitter.com/lueW4r7dIG — South Staffs Police (@SStaffsPolice) June 3, 2022

In Dudley officers chased a car after the driver made a clumsy attempt to avoid them and were rewarded with a haul of Class A and B drugs.

The car's passengers evaded capture but the driver failed a roadside drugs test and was arrested, officers then found a quantity of drugs in the vehicle. He also had been driving without a licence or insurance and the car was seized.

Dudley Town Police tweeted: "On patrol this car attempted to avoid us, with the passengers running away. We detained the driver for a search and located Class A and Class B drugs.