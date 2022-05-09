Police continue to hunt Walsall hit-and-run driver after victim left fighting for his life

The incident happened near Brace Street Health Centre. Photo: SnapperSK

No arrests have yet been made after a 32-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car on Brace Street in Caldmore at around 4pm on Thursday. The car did not stop.

Police are looking to trace the vehicle and its driver. The black Seat Leon had its windscreen smashed and was displaying the registration plate CV14 XTS.

Detective Inspector Craig Newey, from the Force CID, said: “This incident has left a man in a critical condition and it’s imperative we find out exactly what happened.

"As part of our enquiries, we are keen to trace the car involved and are asking the public to be on the lookout for a black Seat Leon with a smashed windscreen.

“I would also encourage the driver to do the right thing and come and tell us what happened and explain the full circumstances.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 4.03pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Brace Street, Caldmore, in Walsall.

“Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Critical Care Car from Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.

“Upon arrival we found the pedestrian. He was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries.

“He was conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital via land ambulance for further treatment.”