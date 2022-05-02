Notification Settings

16-year-old told he would be stabbed if he didn't hand his phone over

West Midlands Police want to speak to a man after a teenager was threatened and ordered to hand over his mobile phone in Walsall.

West Midlands Police want to speak to this man after a teenager was threatened in Walsall.

The 16-year-old boy was warned he would be stabbed if he did not provide the phone and password details in Milton Street, Palfrey, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, April 6.

The robber, who is believed to be aged 19 to 20 and about 5ft 7ins tall, then made off.

Police have released a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website and quote 20/367150/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

