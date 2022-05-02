16-year-old told he would be stabbed if he didn't hand his phone over

West Midlands Police want to speak to this man after a teenager was threatened in Walsall.

The 16-year-old boy was warned he would be stabbed if he did not provide the phone and password details in Milton Street, Palfrey, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, April 6.

The robber, who is believed to be aged 19 to 20 and about 5ft 7ins tall, then made off.

Police have released a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website and quote 20/367150/22.