'Utterly unacceptable' – 200 police officers attacked in the West Midlands each month

An average of 200 police officers are attacked in the West Midlands each month

The number of attacks – branded "unacceptable" by police chiefs – was detailed in a report to the Police and Crime Commissioner's strategic board.

The report also revealed that more than one third of 2,000 officers taking part in a survey "strongly disagreed" that their mental wellbeing was 'good'.

In the survey, officers said issues including workload, the public's negative view of the police and a lack of support were having a serious impact on their mental health.

It comes after two men were found guilty of wounding following an attack on police officers in West Bromwich, while in another incident officers were allegedly head-butted and bitten during an attack in Solihull.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said: "On average, there are around 200 assaults on a police officer each month. This is utterly unacceptable. Police Officers should not have to put up with this.

"The police are there to keep us safe and the overwhelming majority of the public greatly value the work officers and staff to do to protect us.

"The roll out of over 3,000 body worn video cameras to officers is helping prosecutions, but I also want officers to know they have my full support and offenders should be brought to justice wherever possible."

The survey saw 36 per cent of officers strongly disagree with a statement that their mental wellbeing was 'good', while 44 per cent strongly agreed. One in five respondents believed any action would be taken as a result of the survey.

Mr Foster has vowed to continue his campaign to the Government for an extra 1,000 officers, which he insists would help ease workload and reduce pressures.

He said officers were under greater stress levels than ever due largely to growing demand, and that increasing staff numbers to their 2010 levels would "reduce the workload of our overstretched officers and enable them to serve the public more efficiently and effectively".