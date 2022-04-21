Scott Timmins

Scott Timmins, of Chester Road in West Bromwich, was sentenced to 26 months behind bars on Tuesday after admitting a string of offences, including attacking a woman in October last year.

Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard how the 31-year-old broke down the front door of a property near Balfour Street, Hanley, in October 2021 and punched a woman inside.

She sustained multiple injuries to her face and head in the attack.

Four days later, Timmins got behind the wheel of a Fiat Punto and drove it dangerously in the Victoria Road area of Stoke-on-Trent.

He hit speeds of up to 60mph on residential streets and drove on the wrong side of the road, before abandoning the car in a nearby field and fleeing pursuing officers.

A police helicopter located Timmins hiding in bushes a short time later and he was arrested. Officers later found that Timmins was disqualified from driving.

Timmins later pleaded guilty to affray, causing actual bodily harm, causing criminal damage, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

PC Natalie Allen of Staffordshire Police, said: “Timmins is a violent offender who thought nothing of forcing entry into a home and assaulting the female occupier.

“His reckless disregard for other people was shown again just a few days later when he put other drivers and road users at risk by his dangerous driving.