Man and woman arrested over death of one-year-old baby boy

By Nathan RoweBirminghamCrimePublished:

A woman and a man have been arrested following the death of a one-year-old baby boy.

Laxey Road, Birmingham. Photo: Google Maps.
Police were called to reports of a baby in cardiac arrest at an address in Laxey Road, Birmingham, on Saturday evening.

Despite best efforts, the baby died in hospital.

Police and forensic officers continued investigations over the Easter weekend.

Two people, a 25-year-old woman and 35-year-old man, have been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and have been bailed while police enquiries continue.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were alerted to a one-year-old boy in cardiac arrest at an address in Laxey Road, Birmingham, on Saturday evening.

"The baby was taken to hospital but tragically passed away.

"A 25-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and have been bailed while our enquiries continue."

