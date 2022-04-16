Notification Settings

Armed robber who threatened shop worker is jailed after leaving prints on till monitor

By Lisa O'Brien

An armed robber who threatened a shop worker with a knife has been jailed for five years after police recovered a partial print linking him to the scene.

Andrew Oseman
Andrew Oseman told the shocked staff member, who was alone in the shop at the time, that he had a knife and ‘wasn’t afraid to use it’ as he carried out the robbery on Arden Road, Frankley on November 23.

CCTV shows him bursting into the shop armed with a knife and jumping over the counter.

Andrew Oseman left a partial print as he jumped over the shop counter (circled) and fled with the till (right)

He is seen grabbing the elderly shop worker and throwing her out of the way as he rips the till out and makes off with over £230 in cash.

However it was as he jumped back over the counter to flee the scene that he left a partial palm print on the till monitor.

This allowed the forensic team at West Midlands Police to seize the print that returned a hit to the 49-year-old.

Officers also used CCTV and body mapping to help identify Oseman.

Despite being charged, Oseman failed to attend court and was convicted in his absence.

After being found guilty of robbery, police located and arrested him ahead of his sentencing.

Oseman, of no fixed address, was jailed for five years at Birmingham Crown Court on April 11.

Investigating officer DC Darren Lennox, from Force CID, said: “I’m glad Oseman is now behind bars facing the consequences of his actions.

“This was an attack on an elderly shop worker who was unable to defend herself and is still recovering from the ordeal.

“I hope our thorough investigation sends out a clear message – that we will use every method possible to identify criminals and bring them to justice, even if they don’t show up at court, this case proves we will still convict people and track them down.”

Lisa O'Brien

