Woman arrested in Dudley for alleged possession of knife

Police officers were called after 11am on Tuesday to reports of a woman with a knife on New Farm Road, Stourbridge.
The 26-year-old was arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning and a knife was seized for forensic examination.
No-one was injured during the incident.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve spoken to people in the area and investigation has started.
"If you have any information or CCTV that could help, send us a message via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk quoting 1159-120422.
"Find out what we’re doing to end knife crime on our website: west-midlands.police.uk/campaigns/life-or-knife."