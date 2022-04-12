Woman arrested in Dudley for alleged possession of knife

New Farm Road, Stourbridge. Photo: Google

Police officers were called after 11am on Tuesday to reports of a woman with a knife on New Farm Road, Stourbridge.

The 26-year-old was arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning and a knife was seized for forensic examination.

No-one was injured during the incident.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve spoken to people in the area and investigation has started.

"If you have any information or CCTV that could help, send us a message via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk quoting 1159-120422.