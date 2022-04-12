Children warned over dangers of knife crime in the West Midlands

The Precious Lives initiative, funded by the region's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), sends people with real-life experiences of knife crime into schools and colleges.

They have also been sent into youth centres to explain to young people just how dangerous carrying a knife can be – whether they be victims, offenders or professionals.

The scheme, which launched in 2019, is designed to equip young people with the life skills the need to respond in the right way if they see someone carrying a knife or weapon.

PCC Simon Foster said: "It’s pleasing to see so many of our young people are getting the message that carrying a knife is seriously dangerous.

"If you carry a knife you’re much more likely to become a victim of knife crime and it’s important young people understand that.

"It’s also vital that we equip our young people with the knowledge and skills needed to respond if they see one of their peers carrying a weapon. Education and prevention is vital if we are to keep the young people in our region safe."

Whilst Precious Lives is funded by the PCC, West Midlands Police work closely on the project as part of a drive within the force to reduce knife crime. The sessions are deliberately designed to be hard-hitting and impactful in order to leave an impression on the young people.

Gary Williams, one of the Precious Lives trainers, said: "Precious lives is important to me as it is my opportunity to give back to the community.