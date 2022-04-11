Ex-Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell banned for speeding on M6

Ethan Ebanks Landell

Ebanks-Landell was caught by a speed camera on the M6 southbound in his BMW, between junctions 10a and 13 before Hilton Park Services on September 1, 2020.

He pleaded guilty at Cannock Magistrates Court last Tuesday to exceeding a 40 mph-speed limit.

Ebanks-Landell had been convicted on March 18, 2021, but the case was adjourned to consider if there were mitigating circumstances for not ordering a disqualification.

When the case resumed last week, the bench decided to disqualify him from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 days.

He was also fined £1,667 and ordered to pay £90 costs and £166 victim surcharge.

Cheshire-based Ebanks Landell, 29, joined Shrewsbury in 2019 after spending most of his careeer at Wolves where he made 42 appearances but spent a number of loan spells at lower division clubs.

He has made over 80 appearances for the Shrews, scoring two goals but was absent from the 1-1 draw with Ipswich on Saturday due to injury

Magistrates said they took his guilty plea into consideration when imposing the sentence.