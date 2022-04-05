Police officers arrest man for carrying "nasty looking knife" in Smethwick park

The knife taken off a man in Smethwick

A sweep of Montague Open Space and other parks were the target of Smethwick Police on Monday and Tuesday.

The weapons amnesty bin next to Sainsbury's in Oldbury now has a few more dangerous knives inside instead of being a threat to the public.

Posting a picture of the knife next to a ruler Smethwick Police tweeted: "Fantastic proactive arrest by PC Webb patrolling in green spaces where this nasty looking knife 🔪 was recovered and now off the streets, male in custody ready for interview.

"We have been out patrolling green spaces today mostly clear but these items (four knives pictured) found in Montague Open Space, Smethwick and placed in Weapons Amnesty Bin next to Sainsbury's Oldbury. Keeping our community safe."