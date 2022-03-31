Tributes paid to former Leicestershire Police chief constable by West Midlands Police

Leicestershire Police's former chief constable Simon Cole, 55. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

Simon Cole was found dead at his home nearly two weeks after retiring from the senior position with Leicestershire Police.

Mr Cole, a former chief superintendent for Dudley South, had served in policing for more than 30 years. His death has been referred to the coroner.

The 55-year-old started his career at West Midlands Police on a graduate entry scheme in 1988 and rose through the ranks to become chief superintendent for Dudley South.

He later joined Hampshire Police in 2003 as assistant chief constable, before becoming deputy chief constable in 2008 before becoming Leicestershire Police's chief constable in June 2010.

Sir David Thompson, chief constable of West Midlands Police, said: "I liked him a lot. He made me laugh. His ideas inspired me. His devotion to policing and his family were clear to all. Such a sad day, a man I shall miss."

West Midlands Police posted on social media: "Simon started his policing career at West Midlands Police. We are deeply saddened to hear of his death. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Councillor Judy Foster, deputy leader of the Labour group in Dudley, said she had worked with Mr Cole during her time with the force. She said: "Such terrible news. He was progressive and thoughtful and a breath of fresh air. He was missed when he left WM. He will be missed now. RIP Simon Cole."

In 2014 Mr Cole was awarded the Queen's Police Medal in the New Year Honours and was also made an honorary doctor of arts by De Montfort University. He retired from the force earlier this month with his last day as chief on March 18.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was "desperately saddened" to hear the news. She tweeted: "He was passionate about delivering for the people of Leicestershire, the area where he grew up, and dedicated his life to policing.

"We owe an immense debt of gratitude to police officers like Simon and my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."

Adam Commons, chair of Leicestershire Police Federation, described Mr Cole as a "talented, approachable and inspirational chief constable".

"He was also a friend to many of us, who cared deeply for his cops," he added.

Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, said: "Simon was a highly respected and valued officer. He has been a long-standing and prominent member of chief constable's council.

"In fact, as I described him at his last meeting, 'the father of the house'. Over many decades, his leadership and impact have been felt by the people of Leicestershire and by all in policing.

"We will miss him."