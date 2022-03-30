Notification Settings

Baby Ciaran: Trial updates as driver denies killing two-week-old baby

By Deborah Hardiman

Jurors are hearing the third day of evidence as the trial against a main accused of killing a newborn baby continues.

Blue ribbons were laid out in memory of Ciaran Leigh Morris after his death
Blue ribbons were laid out in memory of Ciaran Leigh Morris after his death

Two-week-old Ciaran Leigh Morris was killed on April 4 last year - Easter Sunday - after a car crashed into his pram and pinned it against a wall in Brownhills High Street while he was being walked by his parents.

James Paul Davis, 35, of Croxtalls Avenue, Bloxwich, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured and causing death by careless driving. He denies all three charges.

Earlier this week jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court were told how Davis was driving at 67mph in the moments before the crash, though he had slowed down before he hit another and then careered onto the pavement. They also heard how

James Paul Davis denies the charges against him. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

The court also heard from witnesses who saw the BMW driven by Davis hit baby Ciaran's pram. One, Caine Edwards, said: "I heard a bang and saw a car swerving towards us, the car hit the pram and hit the wall, I was in shock.

"I saw Cameron [Ciaran's dad] shouting "You just killed my son". The passenger side window was smashed."

Police officers also gave evidence, recalling the moment they arrested Davis at his girlfriend's home, before bodycam footage showing the moment the 35-year-old was told Ciaran had died was played to the court.

Follow the updates from court below.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

