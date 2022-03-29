Safe places set to be set up across town centre

Safe Spaces 1: At British Heart Foundation in Princess Parade, West Bromwich – left to right, PCSO Parveen Kumari (Sandwell Police), Councillor Kerrie Carmichael (Leader of Sandwell Council), Caroline Williams (British Heart Foundation), Lindsey Slater (West Bromwich Business Improvement District), Councillor Bob Piper (Cabinet Member for Community Safety), and PC Charlotte Brown (Sandwell Police)

Sandwell Council is working closely with Sandwell Police and West Bromwich Business Improvement District (BID) to roll out the scheme this year across West Bromwich.

A number of businesses and voluntary groups have already signed up to be Safe Spaces and will receive training before the scheme gets fully under way later in the spring.

Leader of Sandwell Council Councillor Kerrie Carmichael said: "Feeling safe when you’re out and about is so very important.

"I would like to thank those businesses and organisations that have already expressed an interest in becoming a Safe Space."

The Safe Spaces network is part of the Home Office-funded Safer Streets project in West Bromwich, which has a focus on tackling violence against women and girls.

Sandwell Council successfully applied for £119,000 from the Home Office Safer Streets Fund and West Bromwich was selected as the area of focus following consultations.

Councillor Bob Piper, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for community safety, said: "We work closely with the police, BID team and other partners to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour and help people feel safe.

"Safe Spaces will be available in the town centre for anyone who feels unsafe.

"I would encourage other businesses and groups that would like to take part to get in touch through the West Bromwich BID team."

Sergeant Paul Bishop, from the West Bromwich Police team, said: "Together with local businesses and partners, West Midlands Police is supporting the Safe Spaces scheme in West Bromwich town centre.

"These Safe Spaces can provide refuge while you make a call and/or wait for support. Remember to always call 999 in an emergency or 101 in non-emergencies."

Caroline Williams, from British Heart Foundation West Bromwich, which will be one of the first Safe Spaces, said: "I think this type of scheme is vital.

"We are passionate about helping and supporting anybody who may be suffering or feels vulnerable in any way that we can."

Other projects include a theatre production to raise awareness and challenge sexualised behaviours and culture, as well as group sessions for boys to tackle issues such as misogyny.

One-to-one mentoring sessions will be held with young people and targeted work with girls and young women will take place.