Elusive man caught with fake DVDs including copies of Toy Story 3 brought to justice

Qiang Xia was found with fake items – including tobacco – and charged with the crime at Southam Car Boot, Cheltenham, alongside another man.

It came after an operation was launched on September 19, 2010, where officers bought a Toy Story 3 DVD and a pouch of Golden Virginia tobacco.

They were confirmed to be fake and officers seized 34 pouches of the tobacco and 269 DVDs on that same date at the car boot sale – along with a further 499 fake DVDs from Xia's house in Birmingham on October 27, 2010.

He was charged and summoned to court on March 19, 2012, but he failed to attend and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Meanwhile, the other man, was caught and prosecuted soon after for selling counterfeit DVDs again.

Xia, formerly of Dogpool Lane in Birmingham but now of Mount Pleasant in Wolverhampton, managed to avoid capture for 10 years until he was arrested in the West Midlands – leading to him appearing at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on March 23 this year.

The 38-year-old admitted 12 offences of selling, or possessing for sale, fake DVDs and one offence of selling fake tobacco. The defendant was fined £110, ordered to pay £645 towards prosecution costs and the court ordered all seized items to be forfeited and destroyed.