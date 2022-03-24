Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kemarni Watson-Darby trial jury deliberating verdicts

By Adam SmithSandwellCrimePublished:

The jury has been sent out to find a verdict in the murder trial of tragic toddler Kemarni Watson-Darby.

Kemarni Watson-Darby
Kemarni Watson-Darby

The long-running trial of Kemarni's mother Alicia Watson and her former boyfriend Nathaniel Pope started in November and has been beset by delays including the judge contracting Covid-19 and a juror going on holiday.

Both defendants are charged with murder and child cruelty and jurors were deliberating this afternoon.

Justice Amanda Tipples sent the jury home at 4.17pm and they will return to Birmingham Crown Court tomorrow morning.

Pope, 32, from Wolverhampton, Watson, 30, from Handsworth, both deny murder and child cruelty.

Kemarni died from massive internal injuries on June 5, 2018.

Crime
News
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News