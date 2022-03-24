Kemarni Watson-Darby trial jury deliberating verdicts

Kemarni Watson-Darby

The long-running trial of Kemarni's mother Alicia Watson and her former boyfriend Nathaniel Pope started in November and has been beset by delays including the judge contracting Covid-19 and a juror going on holiday.

Both defendants are charged with murder and child cruelty and jurors were deliberating this afternoon.

Justice Amanda Tipples sent the jury home at 4.17pm and they will return to Birmingham Crown Court tomorrow morning.

Pope, 32, from Wolverhampton, Watson, 30, from Handsworth, both deny murder and child cruelty.