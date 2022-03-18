No football ban for Walsall fan who threw coins and assaulted stewards

Walsall won the match 1-0 thanks to a Brendan Kiernan goal

The offences happened during Walsall’s 1-0 FA Cup win in a televised match against King's Lynn at The Walks on November 6 last year.

Marcus Moreton was identified after West Midlands Police and Walsall FC circulated images.

He told magistrates in King’s Lynn that he immediately handed himself in and agreed to be bound by an acceptable behaviour contract.

The 30-year-old appeared before the court to plead guilty to throwing a missile (coins) and two counts of assault.

Taking into account his early guilty pleas, his previous good character and the behaviour contract, the bench declined to impose a minimum three-year football banning order requested by the prosecution.

Prosecutor Mohammed Akram said the stewards were on a segregation line and were pushed by Moreton several times and had to dodge further physical contact.

The match in Norfolk was marred by trouble among the supporters

“Mr Moreton was also seen to take coins from his wallet and throw them across the segregation line into the home fans,” added Mr Akram.

In police interview, Moreton accepted there had been a row with the stewards throughout the match, claiming frustration that Lynn fans were being allowed to “goad” away supporters and offer violence.

And he admitted throwing coins over the divide because “they did it first”.

He had apologised to the stewards and King’s Lynn Town throughout the interview.

In court, Moreton said he had worked a long week and was ashamed of his behaviour that day after drinking from 9am.

“I was under the influence of alcohol. I wasn’t really aware of what I was doing.

“I’m 30 years old, I should know better,” he added, admitting to the court that his partner and family had given him a hard time over the offences.

“I love football. I sincerely apologise to all parties.”

Moreton, of Friday Acre, Lichfield, was fined £100 for the throwing matter and ordered to pay £50 compensation to each steward.