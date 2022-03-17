Security guards stepped up to help save police officers after West Bromwich knife attack

Police in New Square after the officers were attacked. Photo: SnapperSK

New Square Shopping Centre worker James Perkins helped stabbed police officers with first aid after ensuring one of the knives allegedly used by Parminder Hunjan, 37, and Maninder Hunjan, 26, was removed from the scene.

The security guard told Wolverhampton Crown Court he watched as one of the brothers repeatedly stabbed a police officer in the kidney as another landed a blow on an officer.

He said: "It was a small kitchen knife and he was swinging it towards the policeman. Then I saw one stabbing a policeman on the side. He was stabbing him with quite a lot of force. But the officer had a stab vest on.

"He was screaming too, I could not hear what he was saying it was just shouting."

Parminder and Maninder Hunjan are accused of attempting to murder police officers at New Square Shopping Centre. Photo: SnapperSK

The Hunjan brothers are accused of attacking the police officers who had followed them after looking suspicious in heavy coats on a boiling hot day in West Bromwich on July 21, last year.

They were carrying rucksacks full of weapons including ball-bearing BB gun, a revolver, a machete, a serrated blade, a hammer and a lock knife.

Mr Perkins then described how his supervisor Kenny Saunders entered the fray and helped subdue one of the knifemen.

He said: "He just walked over and put him in a bear hug, and then took him to the ground.

"I then noticed one of the police officers was bleeding so as I am trained in first aid began stopping the bleeding on his head where he had been injured.

"Then I was given the knife, it was wrapped in black cloth, so gave it to a police officer."

The Hunjan brothers have denied attempted murder, wounding with intent and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Pc Leon Mittoo sustained several stab wounds in the melee and Pc James Willetts received a head wound.

The entire incident lasted less than two minutes but left police officers injured, security guards in shock and several members of the public traumatised.

Jurors have seen bodycam footage of the confrontation which was taken by Pc Alex Davies who arrived on the scene seconds after the fighting started and who immediately told shoppers to "get back" to safety after seeing the knives were being used.