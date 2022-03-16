Notification Settings

Woman initially thought to have been involved in kidnapping in West Bromwich is 'safe and well'

By Lisa O'BrienWest BromwichCrimePublished:

Police have spoken to the woman who was initially thought to have been kidnapped in West Bromwich and say she is safe and well.

On Sunday evening, West Midlands Police issued an urgent appeal for witnesses after a report that a woman was dragged off the streets and into a car in Hill Top.

But yesterday it emerged she had not been kidnapped.

Officers say they have now spoken to the woman involved and she told them she was not harmed and is safe and well.

Detective Superintendent Annie Miller, from our public protection unit, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and provided information.

“The person who was concerned absolutely did the right thing by calling us.

“We were able to check CCTV and see the sequence of events. It appeared that what happened wasn’t as it may have initially looked.

“Fortunately this has also now been confirmed by the woman involved.

“We understand how concerning reports like this are, but hope this update offers some reassurance.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

