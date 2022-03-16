Weapon found in Stourbridge stabbing investigation as parents and children shocked by violence

A police forensic tent near the Ryemarket car park in Talbot Street, Stourbridge

Two schoolboys, aged 14 and 15, remain in a "serious condition" after suffering stab wounds during violence in the Ryemarket Shopping Centre multi-storey car park on Tuesday evening.

West Midlands Police has been carrying out a high-visibility probe in the town centre since the incident happened at about 5.30pm.

Cordons have been set up in Talbot Street behind the shopping centre where a forensic tent could be seen and at the Market Street subway as the probe continues.

The force said officers were currently trawling through footage from closed circuit cameras as part of their investigation.

As the drama unfolded business owners rallied to support stunned shoppers.

PCSOs providing reassurance in Stourbridge

Robin Hart, 35, proprietor of Hart Barbering based in Market Street said: "We heard the lingering sound of helicopters above the town and realised that something had happened.

"Then we saw a young girl across the road looking badly shaken. She was screaming and crying into her phone so we went outside and pulled her into our shop. She was in such a state of shock she was finding it hard to speak at first.

"Someone from another shop brought her some water to drink to help her to calm down. She said her friend had been stabbed.

"Afterwards some of her friends came to collect her and she left with them."

Police forensic tent near Ryemarket car park, in Talbot Street, Stourbridge

"We saw about two helicopters in the air and about three ambulances with flashing lights along with police. It's concerning to me as a parent that kids that age are walking around with knives. When I was young if somebody had a fight it was sorted out with hands," the father-of-two added.

Lucy Smith, a school worker, said: "I finished work at 5.50pm nearby and I could see all the flashing lights from the emergency vehicles. It was a nasty shock to hear that two people were stabbed.

"It is a number of people's lives which may have been ruined as a result of someone's actions."

Debbion Burkmer, proprietor of Secret Love also in Market street, said: "I got a text from my son that I couldn't come to pick him up as the school was in lockdown because something was happening in Stourbridge.

"I was in a panic because I didn't know what the problem was. It's been a very dramatic time, but I hope the kids who got hurt will be okay."

The two injured boys were taken to hospital where the force said they remain in a "serious but stable condition".