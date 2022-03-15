Two teenagers in hospital after stabbings in Stourbridge

The Rye Market is cordoned off in Stourbridge

West Midlands Police and Ambulance Services rushed to the Rye Market after reports of the stabbings.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re responding to an incident in Stourbridge where two teenagers have suffered stab injuries. They are being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"We were called just before 5.30pm and officers along with ambulance colleagues attended the scene. A cordon has been placed in the multi-storey car park off the Rye Market."

The spokesman added: "We are studying CCTV to identify who was involved and speaking to witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to contact us quoting log 3351 of 15/3."

Stourbridge residents have posted on social media about seeing police helicopters and the air ambulance.