Police pleased with five-year sentence for driver who rammed crowd outside pub

Jack Richardson drove into a crowd outside a packed pub

Jack Richardson shot at his ex-girlfriend's new partner with a BB gun then drove into the crowd, injuring a pregnant woman at The Gigmill during Euro 2020.

The 25-year-old admitted two counts of grievous bodily harm, two counts of actual bodily harm, possession of an imitation firearm with intent, possession of cannabis, driving without insurance and otherwise in accordance with a licence.

The aftermath of Richardson's rage

Richardson's ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend sustained a broken ankle and two other people sustained minor injuries. The pregnant woman who became trapped under the car made a recovery and police said "mum and new baby are doing well."

As well as being sentenced to five years, Richardson, of West Street, was also given a restraining order and banned from driving for four years.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with everyone who was involved and affected by what happened. We’re pleased that justice has been served and hopefully Richardson will reflect on the severity of his actions while he spends time behind bars."